DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 327 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,182 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,149 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.05.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $151.95 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $140.33 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.75 and a 200-day moving average of $172.76.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.90%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

