Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,611 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ares Capital worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ares Capital by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,739,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,865,000 after purchasing an additional 212,492 shares during the period. Finally, Enstar Group LTD acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $1,236,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ares Capital

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ares Capital Trading Down 3.2 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCC. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.97. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.21 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

