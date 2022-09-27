Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 82 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 34.0% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Analog Devices by 92.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 13.2% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $140.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.47. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

