Bell Bank Has $1.89 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bell Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 863 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 28.7% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $98.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.13 and a 200-day moving average of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,682,332 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

