ARS Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ARS Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.3% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron Stock Down 2.6 %

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $140.96 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $101.45 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $276.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.91 and a 200 day moving average of $159.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

