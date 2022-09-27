Hoertkorn Richard Charles Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.2% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Chevron were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Chevron by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Chevron by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,233,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,753,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron Stock Down 2.6 %

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $140.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $101.45 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.