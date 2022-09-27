Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,669 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian stock opened at $213.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEAM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

