iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.23. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.79 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

