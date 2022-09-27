Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lear during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lear during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Lear by 81.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Trading Up 0.9 %

LEA opened at $124.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.49. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $118.38 and a 52 week high of $195.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 163.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEA. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lear to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lear from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Lear to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $924,582.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,973.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,429 shares of company stock worth $2,547,134 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

