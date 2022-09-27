Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Hershey by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 155,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.82, for a total value of $34,096,751.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 434,605 shares in the company, valued at $95,100,266.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 155,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.82, for a total value of $34,096,751.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 434,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,100,266.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 650,844 shares of company stock worth $143,340,894. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hershey Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.94.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $223.78 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.31 and a 200-day moving average of $219.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.