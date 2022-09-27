Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $485,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,278,000 after buying an additional 6,668,422 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after buying an additional 1,983,328 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3,499.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 892,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 867,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5,822.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,252,000 after buying an additional 756,905 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 16,251.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 387,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after buying an additional 385,488 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.38. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $32.04.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.