Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,939 Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,236,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,557,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000.
Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:ERTH opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 1-year low of $48.72 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average is $56.39.
