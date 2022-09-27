Norway Savings Bank Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Norway Savings Bank lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,325,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 25,355.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 693,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $266.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.