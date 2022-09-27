Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 37,606 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,606 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 170,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 38,781 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,677,000.

Shares of PZA opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.83.

