Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 40,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,731,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 25,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $266.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm has a market cap of $272.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

