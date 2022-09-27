Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,693 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.44% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 129,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 83,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 167,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JVAL opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $39.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average of $34.41.

