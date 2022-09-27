NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSMS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,291,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMS opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

