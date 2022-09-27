NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Block by 41.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Block by 37.0% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Block by 7.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new position in Block in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Block by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $252,336.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,748,296.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $1,871,370.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,034,487.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $252,336.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,748,296.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,810 shares of company stock valued at $25,722,337 over the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $150.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Block to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho cut shares of Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

Block stock opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.09 and its 200 day moving average is $86.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.13 and a 52-week high of $270.16.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. Block’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

