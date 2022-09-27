Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Invests $56,000 in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,981 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.14% of TransAct Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TACT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 83,338 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 184,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 53,644 shares during the period. Finally, 325 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,011,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 61,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TACT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ TACT opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAct Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

