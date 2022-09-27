HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,116 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Roku by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut shares of Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.54.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $58.18 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.17 and a 52 week high of $350.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.70 and a 200 day moving average of $90.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

