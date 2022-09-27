Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Position Cut by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 354,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,751 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 51,588 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 329,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 24.7% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,380 shares in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PLTR opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 3.89. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $28.38.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,194.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,911,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $341,099.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,923,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,699,438.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,911,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,761 in the last 90 days. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

