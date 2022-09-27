iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.30 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

