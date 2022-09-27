Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 110 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Redburn Partners raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.41.

NYSE:PPG opened at $111.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

