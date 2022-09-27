Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 110,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.70. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

