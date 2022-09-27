Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUMG. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 551.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NUMG opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.02. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

