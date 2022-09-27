Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 2,374 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,590,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,781 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,689,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,233 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 53.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,124,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,744,000 after acquiring an additional 738,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,708,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,921,000 after acquiring an additional 677,196 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,212.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,552 shares of company stock worth $2,012,455. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

