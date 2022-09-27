Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 335 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,331,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,806,000 after acquiring an additional 568,232 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,005,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,355,000 after acquiring an additional 196,343 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,158,000 after acquiring an additional 376,498 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,680,000 after acquiring an additional 142,937 shares in the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $113.42 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $170.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.31.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

