Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 4,774 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $498,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1,124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 24,047 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance
RYE opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.37.
