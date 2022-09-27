Veriti Management LLC Purchases 320 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE NSC opened at $214.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.68 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

