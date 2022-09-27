3,026 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $139.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.09 and a 1-year high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge lowered J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

