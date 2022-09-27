Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in KT by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 427,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 308,849 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the first quarter valued at $3,650,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the fourth quarter valued at $3,038,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 1,493.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 223,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of KT during the 1st quarter worth about $2,912,000. Institutional investors own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

KT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

KT stock opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

