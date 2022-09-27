Veriti Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 214,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,149,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. TheStreet cut Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.00.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 1.9 %

PH opened at $239.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 52.78%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.