Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $183.42 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on JKHY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

