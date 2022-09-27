Veriti Management LLC Reduces Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 23,119 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.27. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

