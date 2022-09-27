Veriti Management LLC Buys 10,937 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 409.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Fortinet by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.6 %

FTNT opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average of $59.30.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.96.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

