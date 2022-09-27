Veriti Management LLC Has $862,000 Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $123.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.01. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.25.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.