Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Bunge by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Stock Performance

NYSE:BG opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.36 and a 200 day moving average of $103.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.55. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $78.75 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.