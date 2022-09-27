IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.30 Million Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,707 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in DoorDash by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 16,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,956,371.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 787,128 shares in the company, valued at $50,187,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 9,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $622,399.03. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 158,202 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,705.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,956,371.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 787,128 shares in the company, valued at $50,187,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,474 shares of company stock worth $8,349,396. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DASH. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

NYSE:DASH opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.44 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.24.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

