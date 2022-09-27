Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,495 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.42% of Quadratic Deflation ETF worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDD. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,653,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF by 122.1% in the first quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 73,766 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF by 659.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Quadratic Deflation ETF in the first quarter valued at $170,000.

Get Quadratic Deflation ETF alerts:

Quadratic Deflation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BNDD opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $27.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Deflation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Deflation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.