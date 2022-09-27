Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 1,687 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,308 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.40. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

