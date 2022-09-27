Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,482 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $205.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $164.33 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.69%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.65.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

