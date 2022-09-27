Veriti Management LLC Purchases 912 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of SAP by 111.1% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of SAP by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 14.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SAP by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 217,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,665,000 after acquiring an additional 29,446 shares during the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $79.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $93.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.38. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $149.92.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. SAP had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered their price target on SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SAP from €134.00 ($136.73) to €122.00 ($124.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

