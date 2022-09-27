Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $121,889,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $81,123,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 882,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,320,000 after acquiring an additional 425,441 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 697,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,000 after acquiring an additional 354,263 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSS stock opened at $92.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $92.49 and a 1 year high of $140.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

