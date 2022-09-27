Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,664,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after buying an additional 387,609 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 46,935 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 34,162 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESRT shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 130.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.00%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

