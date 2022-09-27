Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CB opened at $174.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $171.96 and a 52-week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

