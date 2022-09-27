Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,892 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 86,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 102,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 127.3% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 87,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 48,916 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 955,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after acquiring an additional 81,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 194.5% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.02.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.