Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Fastenal by 78.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth $31,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 6,058 shares of company stock worth $289,435 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FAST stock opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.84.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

