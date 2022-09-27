Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,458 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

EFV opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.79. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.