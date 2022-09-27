Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 532 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.7% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.1% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SO stock opened at $73.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.17. The company has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.58.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

