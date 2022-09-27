Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 8,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $993,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $584.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $671.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $664.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

